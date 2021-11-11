Polkamarkets (POLK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.44 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $65.30 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00225852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00092287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.