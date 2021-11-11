Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:PBL traded down C$9.66 on Thursday, reaching C$41.62. 227,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$23.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.