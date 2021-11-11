Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

PRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PRTG opened at $21.33 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $44.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.