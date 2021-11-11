Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

PRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PRTG opened at $21.33 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $44.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

