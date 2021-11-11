Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.77) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 678.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.