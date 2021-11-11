Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Poshmark updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 16,868,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,029. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.

POSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Poshmark stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

