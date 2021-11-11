PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 103,113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

