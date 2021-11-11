Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.12. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 935,442 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

