Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.33.

PRBZF stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

