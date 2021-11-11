Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pretium Resources traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 10261919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 49.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 269,821 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 204,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 60.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

