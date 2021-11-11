Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $115,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

