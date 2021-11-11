Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $123.61 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $123,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $7,146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after buying an additional 430,821 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -126.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

