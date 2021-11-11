Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894,676 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in McAfee were worth $103,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McAfee by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

McAfee stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.44.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

