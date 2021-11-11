Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,286,168 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.00% of Chart Industries worth $106,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

