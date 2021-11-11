Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 920,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 5.0% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $110,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $22,514,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $4,960,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.71. 4,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $149.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

