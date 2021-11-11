PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PROS by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,633 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

