Prosper (PROS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Prosper has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $1.79 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00056849 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002368 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011602 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

