Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 34,516 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Discovery worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Discovery by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery by 459.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 76,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 17.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,410,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,861,000 after buying an additional 360,815 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 509.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 2,217,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 230.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 116,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

