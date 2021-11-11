Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 19,180 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

