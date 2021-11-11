Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 243.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 574.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 73.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $225.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $229.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

