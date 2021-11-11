Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Meridian Bioscience worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $813.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

