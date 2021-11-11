Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

