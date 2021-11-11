Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $161.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.