Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 88,804 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

