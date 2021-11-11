Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 149,275 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 4,218.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,275 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 over the last ninety days. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

