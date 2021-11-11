Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 283 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Universal by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

