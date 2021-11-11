Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 445 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spire were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

SR opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

