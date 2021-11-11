Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Conduent were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

