Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

