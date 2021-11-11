Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,052 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $42,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.