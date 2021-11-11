Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 46,783 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 83.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,783 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 46.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

