Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pure Cycle by 457.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pure Cycle by 14.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCYO opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

