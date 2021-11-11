Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Lifted by Analyst

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

