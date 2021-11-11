Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,269 shares of company stock worth $18,270,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after buying an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

