Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

HRTG stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

