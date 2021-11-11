Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Cut by Analyst

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Shares of ECN opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -680.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -539.02%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

