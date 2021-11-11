Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.08.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

