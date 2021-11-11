Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

LXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

