Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kellogg Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

NYSE K opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

