Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of MUR opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

