Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Issued By B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

