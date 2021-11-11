Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oil States International in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $387.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

