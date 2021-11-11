Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

