Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Cut by Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 65.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

