QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.480-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$ EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.01.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. 565,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

