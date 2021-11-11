Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,354. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.