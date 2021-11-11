Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $130.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.73.
PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE PWR opened at $116.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.
