Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $130.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.73.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,539,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $116.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

