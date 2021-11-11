R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Acquired by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,876 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,630 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for about 3.4% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,278. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

