Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) in a research report report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

RDWR stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 91.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

