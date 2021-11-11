Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $528.70 million-$530.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.49 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.180 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of RPD traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 771,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

