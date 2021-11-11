Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.01 million and $34,118.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,040.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.51 or 0.07253151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.29 or 0.00407879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.43 or 0.01038464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.47 or 0.00409703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00273540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00225628 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,036,645,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

